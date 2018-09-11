The Oakland Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant at the end of training camp early this month, but it now appears the two sides are closing in on a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Raiders and Martavis Bryant are closing in on a 1-year deal -- and barring any hiccup, he's expected to play this week, per team source. Not officially signed yet, but they called him this morning and it's expected to get done today. Quite the twist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2018

This change of heart is even more interesting when you consider the 26-year-old could be facing a year-long suspension from the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This would be Bryant's third suspension in four years for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Pelissero adds that if the Bryant deal gets done, he is expected to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Bryant was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, and played 36 games over three seasons for the team before getting traded to the Raiders for a third round draft pick.

In 15 games with eight starts in Pittsburgh last season, Bryant had 50 receptions 603 yards and three touchdowns. Over his career Bryant has 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Oakland dropped a 33-13 decision to the Los Angeles Rams in their opening game of the season on Monday night.