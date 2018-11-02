The Texas Rangers have hired former Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach and former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Chris Woodward as their manager, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

LA #Dodgers 3B coach Chris Woodward has been hired to be the next manager of the Texas #Rangers — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 3, 2018

Woodward has been with the Dodgers the past three seasons and has also coached with the Seattle Mariners and managed New Zealand during the World Baseball Classic qualifier in 2016.​

The 42-year-old Woodward had a 12-year playing career including seven seasons with the Blue Jays.

Woodward was drafted by the Jays in 1994 and spent the first six seasons of his career in Toronto from 1999-2004. He also spent his final season with the team in 2011.