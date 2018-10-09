What to expect in Game 4 in the Bronx

It looks like Kevin Cash is sticking around in Tampa Bay.

BREAKING: #Rays, manager Kevin Cash have finalized deal on a multiyear extension that puts him under contact through 2024, @TB_Times has learned. Announcement could come as soon as later today. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 9, 2018

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Cash and the Rays have finalized a deal that keeps him at the helm of the club through 2024. Topkin adds the deal also includes a one-year option for 2025.

The deal was reportedly finalized in the last few days and could be announced officially as early as Tuesday.

"Obviously my family and I are thrilled and incredibly humbled,'' Cash told the Times Tuesday. "I don't know if surprised is the right word, or flattered that they were willing to give me that long of a deal."

Cash took over from Joe Maddon to start the 2015 season and has gone 318-330 over four seasons with the club. He did not have major league managerial experience before he took over the Rays

Despite trading several veterans in the off-season and at the trade deadline, the Rays finished the season at 90-72, their highest win-total in five seasons.

As a player, Cash spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, including three as a catcher with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2002 to 2004.

At the time of his hiring, Cash became the fifth manager in Rays team history, joining Maddon, Lou Piniella, Hal McRae and Larry Rothschild.