It appears Roberto Osuna's 2020 season could be coming to an early end.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston, the initial diagnosis is the Astros pitcher will need Tommy John surgery, but he is currently seeking a second opinion.

MLB Source: Initial diagnosis for #Astros closer Roberto Osuna is that he needs to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. However, Osuna is getting a second opinion. If the initial diagnosis is accurate it would be huge loss for the Astros. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 4, 2020

Osuna was placed on the injured list Sunday with elbow soreness and Astros manager Dusty Baker spoke candidly about his status earlier on Tuesday.

"Doesn't look real good, actually," Baker told SportsTalk790. "He went and had an MRI yesterday. He's in our prayers and in our thoughts. The reality is it's probably not really good news."

Osuna, 25, has appeared in four games with the Astros this season, posting a 2.08 ERA with one save and three strikeouts. He had a 2.63 ERA in 66 games with the Astros last season, posting 38 saves.