There is concern that star shortstop Trevor Story might have damage to his right UCL according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Rockies’ Trevor Story facing potential UCL damage in right elbow, sources tell The Athletic. Exact diagnosis not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 18, 2018

The exact diagnosis is not yet known.

Story appeared to hurt his right elbow Monday night on a throw to first base in the first inning and aggravated it when he swung and missed at a pitch in the fourth inning. Story walked a few steps up the third base line, got into a crouch position and leaned on his bat as he was met by manager Bud Black and a member of the training staff.

If Story is forced to miss an extended period of time, it could come as a huge blow to Colorado, who are fighting for a playoff spot in the tightly-contested National League playoff race.

The Rockies sit half a game behind the Dodgers in the NL West entering play Tuesday, as well as half a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card spot.

Story has been one of the Rockies' best hitters this season, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 102 runs.

They will continue their series with the Dodgers Tuesday night.