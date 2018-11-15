Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined for between three and five weeks with a broken hand according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers say he will undergo surgery some time in the next 24 hours. Rondo suffered the injury during the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Spectrum SportsNet reporter Mike Trudell remarks that the injury likely occurred after Rondo hit his hand on the floor during a play in the fourth quarter.

The 12th-year man is averaging 8.5 points per game and 6.5 assists this season, which is his first with the Lakers.