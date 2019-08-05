Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been promoted to the United States national men's basketball team roster, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The insider adds that the Fox has a good chance to make the team, which has had an abundance of notable players decline invitations to attend training camp ahead of next month's World Cup in China.

The 21-year-old Fox has previously played with USA's Select Team, which is generally comprised of younger players and geared towards helping the National Team prepare for competition. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game during his sophomore NBA campaign with the Kings in 2018-19.

As a result of his performance, Fox was named a finalist for the Most Improved Player award. The former fifth overall pick also starred in his lone season at Kentucky before entering the NBA.

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) CJ McCollum (Trail Blazers), Eric Gordon (Rockets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) are among some of the players that have reportedly declined invites to attend camp with Team USA.