The San Diego Padres' busy offseason is not slowing down just as pitchers and catchers are set to report.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the team has an agreement with hard-throwing right-hander Keone Kela, pending a physical.

Keone Kela in agreement on Padres deal, pending physical/intake — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 15, 2021

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native's 2020 season was limited to only three games due to persistent forearm tightness.

In 2019, Kela appeared in 32 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates, posting a 2-0 mark with a 2.12 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.011 over 29.2 innings pitched.

Kela, acquired by the Pirates at the 2018 trade deadline from the Texas Rangers, also has experience closing, saving 24 games for the American League team that season prior to the trade.

Originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners, Kela spent his first three-and-a-half seasons in the majors with the Rangers, having debuted in 2015.

Kela becomes the team's fourth high-profile addition this offseason. The Friars already acquired starters Blake Snell and Yu Darvish through trades and signed Korean free agent shortstop Ha-seong Kim. The team also re-signed infielder Jurickson Profar.