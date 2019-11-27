Drew Pomeranz is returning to the San Diego Padres.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the free-agent lefty has agreed to return to the team with whom he spent the first half of the 2016 season and earned a trip to the All-Star Game.

#Padres in agreement with free-agent reliever Drew Pomeranz, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2019

Pomeranz, 31, split last season between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He was 2-10 with a 4.85 earned run average and WHIP of 1.433 over 104.0 innings pitched in 46 appearances (18 starts).

A native of Collierville, TN, Pomeranz heads into his 10th MLB season.

His best season came in 2017 when he won 17 games with the Boston Red Sox and won the World Series with the team the following season.

In his season with the Padres, he was 8-7 with a 2.47 ERA and WHIP of 1.059 in 102.0 IP.

Pomeranz has also spent time with Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics.