A day after adding Blake Snell in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the San Diego Padres look like they aren't done yet.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the Padres have reached an agreement with infielder Ha-seong Kim. The MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the deal will be at least four years.

The Padres have reached an agreement with Ha-seong Kim, a source tells The Athletic. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 28, 2020

Ha-Seong Kim has deal with Padres. At least 4 years. Kim hit 30 HR for Kiwoom last year playing SS and 3B. Obvs the a Padres are good at those spots but they will make it work. @dennistlin 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 28, 2020

Kim, 25, had been drawing interest from the Toronto Blue Jays -- among other teams -- this off-season. He hit .306 with 30 home runs last season with the Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes.

Kim was ranked No. 8 on TSN's Top 50 MLB free agents list, one spot behind fellow shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Meanwhile, Heyman also reports the Padres are "close" to acquiring starting pitcher Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini from the Chicago Cubs.

Darvish deal to Padres appears close. Talks revolve around a 4 (or so)-for-2 deal w/Darvish’s personal catcher Caratini likely joining him for 2 going to SD. Cubs trying for some MLB experience in return, including needed pitching. @sdutKevinAcee @sahadevsharma @dennistlin on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 28, 2020

Heyman adds there will likely be four (or so) pieces heading back to the Cubs if the deal gets completed.