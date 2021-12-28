A day after adding Blake Snell in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the San Diego Padres look like they aren't done yet.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the Padres have reached an agreement with infielder Ha-seong Kim. The MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the deal will be at least four years.

Kim, 25, had been drawing interest from the Toronto Blue Jays -- among other teams -- this off-season. He hit .306 with 30 home runs last season with the Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes.

Kim was ranked No. 8 on TSN's Top 50 MLB free agents list, one spot behind fellow shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Meanwhile, Heyman also reports the Padres are "close" to acquiring starting pitcher Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini from the Chicago Cubs.

 Heyman adds there will likely be four (or so) pieces heading back to the Cubs if the deal gets completed.