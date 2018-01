Report: Sefolosha to have season-ending knee surgery

Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha will reportedly go under season-ending knee surgery on his right MCL.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury during Friday's 99-88 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Sefolosha has averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his first year in Utah.

He signed a two-year $10.5 million deal with the Jazz prior to the season.