Which NHL players would you want on your team in this return to play?

According to a report from The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Scott Burnside, the St. Louis Blues cancelled practices at the team's facility because of "multiple" positive COVID-19 tests.

The team used the ice on Thursday but did not hold Phase 2 workouts as scheduled on Friday. While there are no practices scheduled for the weekend, the facility is closed to any individual players with the Blues expected to resume practices on Monday.

The Blues' facility at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland was being used by the public on Friday.

The names of the players infected were not released.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.