51m ago
Report: Lightning sign RFA Paquette to two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year, $3.3 million deal, according to a report from The Athletic's Joe Smith.
Paquette has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Lightning after being drafted by the organization in the fourth round in 2012. The 25-year-old finished last season with 13 goals and four assists in 80 games.
For his career, Paquette has 40 goals and 27 assists in 316 games.