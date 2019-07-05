The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year, $3.3 million deal, according to a report from The Athletic's Joe Smith.

#tblightning and RFA center Cedric Paquette have agreed on a two-year deal with a $1.65 million AAV, per source. Today is deadline for eligible RFAs to file for arbitration. With Paquette and Martel done, Erne, Verhaeghe still to go for TB. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 5, 2019

Paquette has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Lightning after being drafted by the organization in the fourth round in 2012. The 25-year-old finished last season with 13 goals and four assists in 80 games.

For his career, Paquette has 40 goals and 27 assists in 316 games.