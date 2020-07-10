According to The Athletic's Craig Custance and Katie Strang, at least three players from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program have tested positive for COVID-19.

The players had been participating in on-ice skills training at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., the venue for this month's 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase.

One source said the cases have been mostly asymptomatic, and additional participants in the on-ice training who are not a part of the USNTDP also tested positive.

“It’s hockey players who hang out together,” said a source with knowledge of the situation. “One person got tested, found out they had it and so they all did.”

USNTDP and other hockey players trained with skills coaches from June 24-29 and players were required to sign waivers provided by the arena and undergo daily temperature checks. That group of players skated for three days before being told everyone had to leave the arena because of a positive COVID-19 test.