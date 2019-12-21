The Detroit Tigers have added veterans C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop, according to multiple reports.

Teammates with the Minnesota Twins in 2018, both players have signed one-year contracts worth $6.1 million.

Cron is coming off a season which saw him hit 25 home runs while adding a career high 78 runs batted in.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, Cron spent a season with the Tampa Bay Rays – hitting a career high 30 home runs – and began his career with four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Schoop and Cron were two of eight players on the Twins to hit at least 20 home runs last season. Minnesota also set a major league record for most home runs in a season by a single team (307), one ahead of this year’s New York Yankees at 306.

Schoop signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Twins last December and impressed with 23 homers while slashing .256/.304/.473 in 121 games.

Prior to Schoop’s time in the Twin Cities, the 28-year-old spent most of six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and 46 games with the Milwaukee Brewers after arriving via trade two seasons ago.