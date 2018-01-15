New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was expected to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Then the Tennessee Titans parted ways with Mike Mularkey and McDaniels all of a sudden is expected to have a choice of which head coaching position he would prefer.

There were conflicting reports on the favourites to land McDaniels Monday, with ESPN's Adam Schefter suggesting the Titans were the favourites and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later suggesting McDaniels is still expected to land with the Colts.

So Josh McDaniels goes from being a favorite in Indianapolis....to being a favorite in Tennessee. McDaniels will be getting an HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

The #Colts have held strong with their pursuit of #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and that is expected to be his choice when an offer comes, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

The Titans got a close look at McDaniels in action on Saturday, when the team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

McDaniels has a previous head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, lasting less than two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The 41-year-old finished with an 11-17 record in Denver.

After one season as the St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator following his tenure in Denver, McDaniels returned to New England, where he started his coaching career.

In total, McDaniels has spent 14 of his 17 pro coaching years with the Patriots, serving mostly as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels has been on staff for all five of the Patriots Super Bowl wins under head coach Bill Belichick.