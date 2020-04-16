The top high-school prospect in the class of 2020 won't be headed to the NCAA.

ESPN reports that five-star guard Jalen Green has chosen to join the G League professional pathway instead of playing collegiately.

He is expected to formally make the announcement at 1pm et on Thursday on Instagram Live.

The G League professional pathway was instituted in 2018 by the NBA as an alternative to the NCAA that would pay players $125,000 annually.

A native of Fresno, CA, Green was widely recruited with interest from the likes of Auburn, USC, Memphis and FSU.

A key part of USA Basketball's U17 and U19 setup, Green is the current frontrunner to be the first overall pick in 2021.