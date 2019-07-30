Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will not pitch again before Wednesday's 4:00 p.m. trade deadline according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal reports Giles visited Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday where an MRI revealed no structural damage to his elbow. The pitcher received a cortisone shot on Meister's recommendation.

Giles has been the subject of trade rumours for weeks, but TSN Blue Jays reporter wrote Monday that Giles' status is in limbo given his injury. The 28-year-old spent time on the injured list earlier this month with elbow inflammation.

“It is what it is,” said Giles amid trade rumours. “If it comes to that point and it happens, I’m just going to ride with it. I don’t try to think about it."

Despite the injury, Giles is enjoying a career-year for the Blue Jays so far this season, going 2-2 with 14 saves and an ERA of 1.54 in 35 innings.

He was acquired last summer from the Houston Astros in a deal involving Roberto Osuna.

Prior to Wednesday's deadline, the Blue Jays have already traded right-hander Marcus Stroman (New York Mets), utilityman Eric Sogard (Tampa Bay Rays) and reliever David Phelps (Chicago Cubs) over the past few days.

Toronto will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals before heading to Baltimore Thursday night to take on the Orioles.