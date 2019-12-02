The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Anthony Bass to a one-year $1.5 million contract, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

Toronto claimed the right hander off of waivers in October.

Bass, 31, was 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikesouts in 44 innings last season with Seattle.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Bass was second on the team with 44 relief appearances after signing a major-league contract on May 21.

Bass has a career record of 7-13 with a 4.38 ERA over eight seasons with five teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.