Report: Jays sign first-round pick Manoah
TSN.ca Staff
According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a contract with 2019 first-round pick Alek Manoah.
The deal is reportedly for $4.5 million, the maximum draft slot value for the 11th overall pick.
A right-handed pitcher, Manoah split his first two college seasons at West Virginia between starting and the bullpen. He emerged as a legitimate starter last year in the Cape Cod League.
In his first season as a starter, he recorded a 2.08 ERA with 144 strikeouts and just 27 walks in 108.1 innings.