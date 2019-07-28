The Blue Jays have dealt right-hander Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets, pending a medical review, for two pitching prospects, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay and right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson are heading to Toronto, according to Rosenthal.

On #BlueJays’ return for Stroman: Triple A RHP Anthony Kay was #Mets’ first-round pick out of UConn in 2016. Class A RHP Simeon Woods Richardson was their second rounder out of Kempner (Tx.) H.S. in ‘18. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2019

Stroman tweeted following the trade and thanked Toronto.

"Toronto, I love you...forever!" he wrote.

Toronto, I love you...forever! 🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 28, 2019

Trade rumours have swirled around the 28-year-old for months as it became more and more apparent the Blue Jays would not be able to compete in a loaded American League East in 2019.

Earlier this month at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Stroman seemed to know the writing was on the wall.

“I just think it’s at the point where I don’t think I’m going to sign long-term. They haven’t had me in their plans for the future and I’ve come to terms with it. I’m still excited and part of the organization. I love everything about Toronto and everything about Canada, I’ve enjoyed every second I’ve been in that country,” he told TSN’s Scott Mitchell.

Stroman, who has bounced back from a down year in 2018, is 6-11 with an earned run average of 2.96 in 21 starts so far this season.

Stroman has been with the Jays’ organization since he was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Duke University. Stroman made his big league debut at PNC Park in 2014 and went on to pitch parts of six seasons with the club. His best season came in 2017 when he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 201.0 innings. He finished eighth in Cy Young voting that year and also took home the Gold Glove Award.

He is owed $7.4 million this season and can become a free agent following the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old Kay, who is widely regarded as New York's best pitching prospect, has posted an 8-6 record with a 3.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 19 starts split between double-A and triple-A this season. The Mets selected Kay in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Woods Richardson, 18, is 3-8 with a 4.25 ERA over 20 starts in single-A this season.