The Minnesota Twins are set to make Rocco Baldelli the youngest manager in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN.

Baldelli, 37, has spent the past four seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to joining the Rays staff, Baldelli spent seasons in the majors from 2003-2010. He spent six seasons with the Rays and one with the Boston Red Sox.

The Twins fired manager Paul Molitor last month and offered him a new role with the team. It's unclear if he will remain with the Twins.

Minnesota finished second in the American League Central this season with a 74-84 record.