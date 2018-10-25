2h ago
Report: Twins to hire Baldelli, 37, as manager
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Twins are set to make Rocco Baldelli the youngest manager in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN.
Baldelli, 37, has spent the past four seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Prior to joining the Rays staff, Baldelli spent seasons in the majors from 2003-2010. He spent six seasons with the Rays and one with the Boston Red Sox.
The Twins fired manager Paul Molitor last month and offered him a new role with the team. It's unclear if he will remain with the Twins.
Minnesota finished second in the American League Central this season with a 74-84 record.