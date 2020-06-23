Two Phoenix Suns players have tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Arizona Republic.

The outlet adds that the positive tests led to the Suns temporarily shutting down voluntary player workouts at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the team practiced as recently as Tuesday morning. The Arizona Republic did not provide details about the players' identities.

Arizona, the state the Suns play in, is among several that have recently experienced an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. According to The Arizona Republic, more than 1,000 new cases have been reported on each of the past 13 days in the state, with more than 2,000 new cases reported on each of the past five days.

The Suns, who had a 26-39 record when the NBA season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus shutdown, are among the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season in July in Orlando.

In advance of the resumption of the season, NBA players and essential staff will reportedly begin being tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Players who elect not to play in Orlando can reportedly opt out without being penalized, but have a deadline of June 24 to do so.

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., per The Arizona Republic, has opted not to play due to a knee injury he suffered on March 3.