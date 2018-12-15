Rose on Brooks mishap: 'This is elite level incompetence'

Trevor Ariza is going to Washington. For real, this time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ariza will head to the Wizards in exchange for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers.

Phoenix has agreed to a deal to send Trevor Ariza to Washington, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

A trade call with the league is reportedly scheduled for Saturday.

Washington lands Ariza after a reported three-team trade involving the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies fell through Friday night due to confusion over a player the Suns were set to receive in the deal. According to Wojnarowski, the Suns thought they were receiving Dillon Brooks while the Grizzlies wanted to instead send guard MarShon Brooks in the deal.

Ariza agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns in the off-season. Wojnarowski reports that the Suns have been willing to find a deal for Ariza given their 5-24 record.

Through 26 games, he is averaging 9.9 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds.

He previously spent two seasons as a Wizard in from 2012 to 2014.