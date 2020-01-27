Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal is believed to be worth $16 million per season on a four-year deal, plus opt-outs.

Castellanos deal is for 4 years believed to be for 16M a year. Plus opt out(s) #reds — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2020

Castellanos was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline last season and was a force down the stretch for his new team.

After hitting .273 with 11 homers in 100 games for the Tigers, Castellanos hit .321 with 16 bombs in only 51 games on the north side of the Windy City. Castellanos also had an OPS of .790 in Detroit last season compared to 1.002 with the Cubs.

The 27-year-old began his career with the Tigers in September of 2013 and played parts of seven seasons in the Motor City before the deal.

He was selected No. 44 overall in the 2010 MLB Draft out of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Florida.