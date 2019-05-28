Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio will not play Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays because of an illness according to multiple reports.

He was originally expected to be in the lineup but has been sent back to the team hotel to recover.

In four big league games since getting the call last week, Biggio is hitting .231 with a home run and three RBI.

Toronto will wrap up their series with the Rays Wednesday night before heading to Denver to take on the Rockies on Friday.