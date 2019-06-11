33m ago
Reports: Tarasenko, Bozak, Thomas not skating at Blues practice
TSN.ca Staff
Can Blues bounce back again?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bozak, and Robert Thomas didn't skate at St. Louis Blues practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The three forwards were the only regulars not on the ice for the Blues' off-day practice. Thomas returned to the Blues lineup in the team's Game 6 loss after missing four games with a wrist injury.
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Wednesday.