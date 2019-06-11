Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bozak, and Robert Thomas didn't skate at St. Louis Blues practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

#stlblues lineup

Schwartz-Schenn-Nolan*

Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron

Blais*-Fabbri*-Maroon

Barbashev-Sundqvist-Steen

*Tarasenko, Thomas and Bozak not skating



Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Parayko

Dunn-Bortuzzo



Binnington — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 11, 2019

The three forwards were the only regulars not on the ice for the Blues' off-day practice. Thomas returned to the Blues lineup in the team's Game 6 loss after missing four games with a wrist injury.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Wednesday.