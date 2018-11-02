Results are in on the 2018 CFL on TSN Player Poll

Dave Naylor TSN Analyst and Host Follow|Archive

The great thing about sports is everyone has an opinion.

That’s the fun part of being a fan and for those of us whose job it is to offer opinions on what goes on in the Canadian Football League from week to week.

Not surprisingly, players don’t often share the same views as everyone else.

In fact, they often shake their heads at what the outside world thinks of them, their teammates and other players in the league.

That’s why we have the CFL on TSN Player Poll – to give the players a voice and allow them to share with us what they observe from inside the game.

This year’s survey involved 210 players, which accounts for roughly half the players in the league.

Here are the results:

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Adam Bighill LB Wpg 24 Micah Awe LB BC 12 Kyries Hebert LB Ott 11

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Brandon Banks WR Ham 43.5 Chris Rainey RB/KR BC 18 Diontae Spencer WR/KR Ott 12

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Mike Reilly QB Edm 51.5 Travis Lulay QB BC 8 Adam Bighill LB Wpg 6

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes SJ Green WR Tor 30 Bryan Burnham WR BC 8 D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 14

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Tyrell Sutton RB BC 33 Andrew Harris RB Wpg 27 William Powell RB Ott 11

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Simoni Lawrence LB Ham 40 Duron Carter WR Tor 13 Alex Singleton LB Cgy 7 D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 7

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Luke Tasker WR Ham 7 Jeremiah Masoli QB Ham 6 Davon Coleman DL BC 3 Tyrell Sutton RB BC 3

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Kyries Hebert LB Ott 37 Sukh Chungh OL Wpg 18 Jamaal Westerman DL Ham 8