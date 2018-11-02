1h ago
Results are in on the 2018 CFL on TSN Player Poll
By Dave Naylor
Bighill, Banks, Reilly headline 2018 CFL Player Poll
TSN Analyst and Host
The great thing about sports is everyone has an opinion.
That’s the fun part of being a fan and for those of us whose job it is to offer opinions on what goes on in the Canadian Football League from week to week.
Not surprisingly, players don’t often share the same views as everyone else.
In fact, they often shake their heads at what the outside world thinks of them, their teammates and other players in the league.
That’s why we have the CFL on TSN Player Poll – to give the players a voice and allow them to share with us what they observe from inside the game.
This year’s survey involved 210 players, which accounts for roughly half the players in the league.
Here are the results:
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Wpg
|24
|Micah Awe
|LB
|BC
|12
|Kyries Hebert
|LB
|Ott
|11
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Brandon Banks
|WR
|Ham
|43.5
|Chris Rainey
|RB/KR
|BC
|18
|Diontae Spencer
|WR/KR
|Ott
|12
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Mike Reilly
|QB
|Edm
|51.5
|Travis Lulay
|QB
|BC
|8
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Wpg
|6
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|SJ Green
|WR
|Tor
|30
|Bryan Burnham
|WR
|BC
|8
|D'Haquille Wulliams
|WR
|Edm
|14
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Tyrell Sutton
|RB
|BC
|33
|Andrew Harris
|RB
|Wpg
|27
|William Powell
|RB
|Ott
|11
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Simoni Lawrence
|LB
|Ham
|40
|Duron Carter
|WR
|Tor
|13
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|Cgy
|7
|D'Haquille Wulliams
|WR
|Edm
|7
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Luke Tasker
|WR
|Ham
|7
|Jeremiah Masoli
|QB
|Ham
|6
|Davon Coleman
|DL
|BC
|3
|Tyrell Sutton
|RB
|BC
|3
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Kyries Hebert
|LB
|Ott
|37
|Sukh Chungh
|OL
|Wpg
|18
|Jamaal Westerman
|DL
|Ham
|8
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Brandon Banks
|WR
|Ham
|39
|Chris Rainey
|RB/KR
|BC
|17.5
|Marcus Thigpen
|RB/KR
|Ssk
|12