The great thing about sports is everyone has an opinion.

That’s the fun part of being a fan and for those of us whose job it is to offer opinions on what goes on in the Canadian Football League from week to week. 

Not surprisingly, players don’t often share the same views as everyone else. 

In fact, they often shake their heads at what the outside world thinks of them, their teammates and other players in the league. 

That’s why we have the CFL on TSN Player Poll – to give the players a voice and allow them to share with us what they observe from inside the game.

This year’s survey involved 210 players, which accounts for roughly half the players in the league. 

Here are the results:

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Adam Bighill LB Wpg 24
Micah Awe LB BC 12
Kyries Hebert LB Ott 11

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Brandon Banks WR Ham 43.5
Chris Rainey RB/KR BC 18
Diontae Spencer WR/KR Ott 12

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Mike Reilly QB Edm 51.5
Travis Lulay QB BC 8
Adam Bighill LB Wpg 6

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
SJ Green WR Tor 30
Bryan Burnham WR BC 8
D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 14

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Tyrell Sutton RB BC 33
Andrew Harris RB Wpg 27
William Powell RB Ott 11

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Simoni Lawrence LB Ham 40
Duron Carter WR Tor 13
Alex Singleton LB Cgy 7
D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 7

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Luke Tasker WR Ham 7
Jeremiah Masoli QB Ham 6
Davon Coleman DL BC 3
Tyrell Sutton RB BC 3

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Kyries Hebert LB Ott 37
Sukh Chungh OL Wpg 18
Jamaal Westerman DL Ham 8

 

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Brandon Banks WR Ham 39
Chris Rainey RB/KR BC 17.5
Marcus Thigpen RB/KR Ssk 12

 