On Tuesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced details for the league's return-to-play plan after the regular season was brought to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

If the NHL is able to return to the ice this summer, it likely won't happen until the end of July or early August with the top 12 teams in each conference playing in two separate hub cities. The top four teams in each conference will play a three-game round robin to determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs while the remaining eight teams will battle in best-of-five play-in series in order to qualify for the 16-team postseason.

Bettman also revealed details on the NHL Draft Lottery, slated for June 26.

Follow this blog throughout the day to keep track with how teams are reacting to the format.

Canucks considering United States for training camp

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning think the 24-team return-to-play format is "fair" and is excited for a potential play-in series against the Minnesota Wild.

"It's a fair format for the teams that were fighting for playoff spots. We'll be facing Minnesota and it should be a fast, skilled, well-played series," he said

#Canucks GM Jim Benning taking part in a conference call with the media this morning, following yesterday's NHL announcement: "It's a fair format for the teams that were fighting for playoff spots. We'll be facing Minnesota and it should be a fast, skilled, well-played series." — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) May 27, 2020

Benning also noted that the Canucks are looking into holding their training camp in the United States due to Canada's strict 14-day quarantine rule.

"It's something we're thinking about, but also we want to give it a few more days to see if something is going to change. In a perfect scenario we'd like to use our facilities and we're probably going to have 30, 32 guys here and we have great facilities for our players," explained Benning. "We would like to do that first and foremost, but we've talked about moving it off site too."

Benning: Great to get playoff intensity games for young players; considering moving camp to US Jim Benning gets into the Canucks play-in matchup with the Wild, says it's great for the younger players to get some intense playoff-style matches, and admits - with the 14-day quarantine - the Canucks are considering holding camp in the US

Benning says there's still time to make a decision on whether to move training camp off site.

'We're going to have time here to figure all that out," Benning said. "We're still in the early stages of talking about moving it off site. I want to see what happens here through the weekend and I know the NHL is taking to the PA everyday. Things change by the hour, by the day. We're nowhere near making that decision to take it off site, but we're going to continue to talk about it, think about it and we'll decide at the end what's best for our team to get them ready to play in this play down with Minnesota and getting ready for the playoffs."

Benning said he's been in talks with other Canadian clubs about the 14-day quarantine and that it's out of their control.

"It's a government rule that it's in place that we're going to listen to," he said.

Benning says #Canucks are considering holding their training camp to the US or elsewhere if the quarantine proves problematic. Decisions to be made before phase 3 starts. Will be discussed at today’s hockey ops meeting. — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 27, 2020

Bergevin: In a short series anything is possible

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin thinks they can give Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins a good series.

The Habs, ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference when the league shut down on March 12, would battle the Penguins in a five-game play-in series if the NHL happens to return this summer.

"I think our chance are as good as any of the eight teams," Bergevin said on a conference call Wednesday. "In a short series, anything is possible without putting too much pressure on Carey [Price]."

#Habs Bergevin asked to assess his team's chances vs #Penguins: "I think our chances are as good as any of the 8 teams (allowed into the play-in round). In a short series anything is possible, without putting too much pressure on Carey (Price)." — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 27, 2020

Montreal has lost two of three games to Pittsburgh this season.

Also, if doctors say it is unsafe for forward Max Domi, who is diabetic, to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, then he won't play.

Marc Bergevin says if doctors determine it would not be safe for Max Domi to play because he is a diabetic, then he won't play. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) May 27, 2020

Shanahan: A return needs to be done in a respectful, conscientious way

Dubas, Tavares excited plan in place to resume play, for chance to make Cup run Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and captain John Tavares spoke about the NHL’s 24-team Return to Play plan, and while they admit some aspects aren’t perfect, they’re excited that there is a plan in place to resume play and make a run for the Stanley Cup.

As part of the NHL's return-to-play format, the league plans on ramping up COVID-19 testing for players and staff. The NHL wants players tested at least two times per week when they return to team facilities and everyday while competing in games.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says players will be tested "every evening" with test results coming in “before they leave their hotel room in the morning.”

The province of Ontario has been criticized for its lack of testing during the pandemic. Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan says if Toronto is used as a hub city, he doesn't want testing to be taken away from people who really need it.

Bettman looking for up to 30,000 tests for players and personnel A day after making the NHL's Return to Play proposal, commissioner Gary Bettman was on the Today Show, where he answered some big questions regarding testing, including taking precautions with potential hub city communities.

"None of us ever want to be perceived or would consider a situation where we are taking away testing from people that need it...[a return] needs to be done in a respectful, conscientious way," he said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"We obviously submitted ourselves, we think we put together a pretty comprehensive program," said Shanahan on Toronto becoming a hub city. "There's a lot of things that need to evolve and more information that has to become clear to make sure the environment is safe."

Brendan Shanahan on testing needed for RTP to work: "None of us ever want to be perceived or would consider a situation where we are taking away testing from people that need it...[a return] needs to be done in a respectful, conscientious way." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2020

Brendan Shanahan on Toronto potentially being NHL hub city: "We obviously submitted ourselves, we think we put together a pretty comprehensive program. There's a lot of things that need to evolve and more information that has to become clear to make sure the environment is safe." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2020

Shanahan says he has not been in contact with Mayor John Tory or Premier Doug Ford when it comes to Toronto becoming a hub city.

Captain John Tavares says that players want to feel they're in a safe environment.

"If this is to happen, I think we believe and we know that our communities and our world is going to be in a lot better place to be able to play hockey and be able to play competitively," said Tavares.

John Tavares on player's perception of potential daily testing for COVID: "We want to feel that we're in a safe environment....we're following [medical advice] about what is necessary to be put in the best possible position to have the absolute lowest risk." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2020

John Tavares on NHL's ever-evolving RTP plan: "If this is to happen, I think we believe and we know that our communities and our world is going to be in a lot better place to be able to play hockey and be able to play competitively." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2020

General manager Kyle Dubas was also part of Wednesday's conference call and says most of the Leafs players are making their way back to the city and will start training in small groups as soon as Phase 2 gets initiated.

He also mentioned Peterborough Petes forward Nick Robertson, selected by the Leafs in the second round of last year's draft, will be on the Leafs' roster going forward if play resumes. Robertson scored 55 goals and added 31 assists over 46 games in the OHL this season. He is currently in a 14-day quarantine after returning to the province.

Staying Away

Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp, who has stayed in his home state of Michigan during the pandemic, says Canada's 14-day quarantine period will deter him from coming back to Winnipeg for the NHL's voluntary Phase 2.

The 25-year-old says he may elected to travel to Florida in the next couple weeks in order to skate.

Andrew Copp (who is in Michigan) says the 14-day quarantine currently required in Canada will deter him from coming back for voluntary phase 2. Might head to Florida in the next week or two to skate. #NHL #TSN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) May 27, 2020

Two thumbs up

The Calgary Flames are happy with what they see when it comes to the NHL's 24-team return-to-play format.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday was a "good day."

"It's really exciting," Treliving told the Flames website. "Everybody's gone through a tough time - some, more than others, obviously. But the way I look at it is the fact that we're even talking about hockey again is a sign that things are starting to move in the right direction and are trending positively from a medical standpoint."

Giordano hopes Flames can pick up where they left off if season resumes Flames captain Mark Giordano joins Jermain Franklin to discuss how he's handling the COVID-19 pandemic, how the NHL is keeping him and his teammates up to date on what's going on regarding the season, how Calgary was playing when the season went on pause, the competition on the blue line, and more.

Calgary, ranked eighth in the Western Conference when the league was shut down, will have to battle the No. 9 Winnipeg Jets in order to reach the playoffs.

Captain Mark Giordano says this format maintains the credibility of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"The biggest issue for us, as players, was to maintain the credibility of the playoffs. We wanted something similar to what we've all experienced in the past, which was to win four best-of-seven series' to win the Stanley Cup. This format does that and legitimizes the whole thing, as far as I'm concerned," Giordano explained.

"You have to applaud what the league and all the player representatives were able to come up. I mean, you couldn't really penalize teams who were right on the bubble of making the playoffs and would either be out based straight on points percentage, our because they didn't play enough games to get there. This was a great compromise. I know some teams weren't happy, but for the most part, I think the most were pleased with it," said Giordano.

Giordano on being named to TSN's All-Time Flames team Mark Giordano weighs in on being named to TSN Hockey's Calgary Flames All-Time Team, and says it 'looks like a pretty solid team from top to bottom'.

Despite being satisfied with the format, forward Milan Lucic still thinks there's a long way to go before they get the go ahead to play actual games.

"When the lockout's over, boom, you're right back to playing," Lucic said. "But in this case, there's still a lot of things that need to be addressed, so that's why I'm cautiously optimistic. There's still - in my mind - a long way to go until we actually do get back on the ice.

"You make plans, but things can change within a day - or even within the hour - during a pandemic."

Five or seven?

Bettman officially unveils the NHL's 24-team Return to Play plan Gary Bettman made it official on Tuesday, revealing the league's Return to Play plan which will consist of 24 teams playing in two "hub" cities. The commissioner wasn't able to confirm any dates or which cities will host as those details are still being ironed out.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the NHLPA has reached out to player reps over the last few days to discuss whether to go with five-game or seven-game series over the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The hope is that a decision is made by the end of the week.

NHLPA has had individual calls with player reps last 2-3 days going over decision to go with best-of-5 or best-of-7 for first two rounds of actual playoffs (play-in round will be best-of-5). Hope is for a decision by end of the week. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 27, 2020

Willing to host in Ontario?

Daly on potential 'hub' cities: 'We would certainly like to have a city in Canada' James Duthie chats with NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly about whether it's a priority for the league to have one of the "hub" cities be in Canada, how big of an obstacle Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine period for anyone arriving to the country would be if a Canadian city is chosen, what the league would do if one or more players test positive for COVID-19, and much more.

Lisa MacLeod, the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, says Ontario is interested in hosting NHL games in Toronto, but won't be publically lobbying for games in the province as they are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It doesn't strike the right tone," MacLeod told Ian Mendes of TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa.

.@MacLeodLisa tells @tsn1200 Ontario is interested in hosting NHL games in Toronto as a hub city.



But, the province will not be publicly lobbying for games, as they are sensitive to the fact we're not out of the COVID-19 woods in Ontario.



"It doesn't strike the right tone." — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) May 27, 2020

Mackinnon talks NHL format in latest Dreger Cafe

Dreger Café: MacKinnon 'really' felt Avs could win Cup this year, hopeful for that closure Nathan MacKinnon is the latest guest in the home edition of the Dreger Café presented by Old Spice. The Avalanche forward discusses the recent tragedies in his home province of Nova Scotia, what's been the most challenging aspect of the NHL season pause, how he feels about the proposed 24-team playoff format, how intense he thinks the playoff games will be if/when hockey returns, and much more.

Pittsburgh ready to be hub city

Pittsburgh is one of the 10 hub cities Bettman said are still in the running to host games if the NHL is able to come back in a few months. Penguins general manger Jim Rutherford says he's open to wherever they play, but thinks Pittsburgh would work as a hub city.

"I'm open to wherever we play. From the Penguins point of view, we meet the guidelines [of a host city]," he said on Wednesday. "We have a state of the art facility at the UPMC Lemieux Center. We meet the criteria, but understand that other teams do too. We just have to prepare to play.”

Jim Rutherford: "I'm open to wherever we play. From the Penguins point of view, we meet the guidelines [of a host city]. We have a state of the art facility at the UPMC Lemieux Center. We meet the criteria, but understand that other teams do too. We just have to prepare to play.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 27, 2020

The fifth-ranked Penguins would battle the No. 12 Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-five play-in series if and when the NHL returns.

Games before the games?

Even though it wasn't part of Bettman's Tuesday announcement, Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen expects there will be exhibition games before the playoffs start.

Columbus is slated to battle Toronto in a best-of-five play-in series.