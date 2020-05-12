The weekly NHL and NHLPA Return to Play committee meeting has been moved up from Wednesday to Tuesday afternoon, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes he doesn't expect any major news to come from Tuesday's meeting. If all goes well, LeBrun speculates there could be an agreement by the end of May when it comes to issues such as a possible end-of-season format.

Having said all that, there is certainly a focus right now between NHL/NHLPA to iron out all these issues. That's why they keep meeting. If all goes well, perhaps agreement by the end of the month on end-of-season format, rules, protocols, etc... if all goes well... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2020

John Tavares, Connor McDavid, Mark Scheifele, James van Riemsdyk and Ron Hainsey are some of the players on the committee, which includes high-ranking officials from the NHL and NHLPA, according to LeBrun.

The group plans to hold at least one meeting a week as they attempt to map out potential scenarios for resuming play.

The NHL was brought to a halt two months ago on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.