Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill spoke to reporters on Thursday and delivered a few significant updates.

Nill said that the interim tag has been lifted from head coach Rick Bowness, which comes as little surprise considering he led the team to the Stanley Cup Final after taking over from Jim Montgomery in December.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Bowness will now need a contract, but adds "I don't expect any issues there."

Meanwhile, Nill also said that star forward Tyler Seguin sustained a labrum tear in his hip during the playoffs. Nill added Seguin is exploring options for possible surgery, which could carry a recovery time of four months.

Tyler Seguin sustained a torn labrum in his hip during the postseason, GM Jim Nill says.



The 28-year-old played in 23 playoff games as the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assist for 24 points. He had 17 goals and 33 assists in 69 regular season games played before the NHL paused its regular season in mid-March.

Also on Thursday, Nill revealed goaltender Anton Khudobin will test the free agent market unless things change before Friday.

"As I reported last night, Stars' last contract offer didn't move the needle enough. So unless Stars make another offer, Khudobin headed to market tomorrow," LeBrun tweeted.

The veteran netminder was an unlikely hero on Dallas' run to the Cup Final, recording a save percentage of .917 and a goals-against average of 2.69. He appeared in a league-high 25 games during the postseason.

Prior to his time in Dallas, Khudobin spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks.