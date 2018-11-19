NEW YORK — Career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay are among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers' Association of America, joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez.

Left-hander Andy Pettitte and infielders Todd Helton, Michael Young and Miguel Tejada also are among the newcomers on the ballot announced Monday.

Steroids-tainted stars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds each appear on the ballot for the seventh time. Clemens rose to 57.3 per cent in the 2018 ballot but fell 75 votes short of the 75 per cent needed, and Bonds was 79 votes shy at 56.4 per cent. Martinez was 20 votes short at 70.4 per cent, Mike Mussina at 63.5 per cent and Curt Schilling at 51.2 per cent.

Rivera had 652 regular-season saves and 42 in the post-season during 19 seasons with the New York Yankees that included five World Series titles. He was 8-1 with a 0.70 ERA in 32 post-season series.

Halladay won Cy Young Awards with Toronto in 2003 and Philadelphia in 2010 and was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 seasons. He pitched a perfect game against Florida in 2010 and a no-hitter that fall versus Cincinnati in the NL Championship Series opener — only the second post-season no-hitter after Dan Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Halladay died piloting a plane in November 2017.

Pettitte was 256-153 with a 3.85 ERA in 15 seasons with the Yankees and three with Houston and went 19-11 record with a 3.81 ERA in 44 post-season starts.

Helton hit .316 in 15 seasons for Colorado with 369 homers, 1,406 RBIs and 1,401 runs, and Young hit .300 in 14 seasons, all but the last with Texas. Tejada batted .285 with 307 homers and 1,302 RBIs in 16 seasons.

More than 400 ballots are being sent to eligible voters from the BBWAA, and a player must receive at least 75 per cent for election. Ballots are due by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 22. Voters must have been members of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years.

Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrer and Jim Thome were elected last year.

Players remain on the ballot for up to 10 years, provided they receive at least 5 per cent of the vote annually. Martinez and first baseman Fred McGriff (23.2 per cent last year) are on the BBWAA ballot for the final time.

Additional newcomers on this year's ballot include infielder Placido Polanco and outfielder Juan Pierre. Holdovers include reliever Billy Wagner, second baseman Jeff Kent, shortstop Omar Vizquel, third baseman Scott Rolen and outfielders Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa and Larry Walker.

