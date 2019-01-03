David Robertson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a report by Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Robertson posted an 8-3 record out of the bullpen last season with the New York Yankees, making 69 appearances and throwing 69.2 innings. He finished the year with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts with 26 walks.

The 33-year-old was selected in the 17th round of the 2006 MLB Draft and made his debut with the team in 2008.

Robertson joined the Chicago White Sox as a free agent in 2014, before be dealt back to the Yankees in 2017.

He was a member of the 2009 World Series winning team with the Yankees and also qualified for the All-Star team in 2011