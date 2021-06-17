Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes has been named the recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top head coach. Florida Panthers’ Joel Quenneville and Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason were also nominated.

Congratulations to 2021 Jack Adams Award winner, Rod Brind'Amour! 👏 #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/SYNMZJcRJe — NHL (@NHL) June 17, 2021

In his third season as head coach Brind'Amour led Carolina to the playoffs for a third time, posting an impressive regular season record of 36-12-8, winning the Central Division by one point over Quenneville’s Panthers. Carolina was eliminated by the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the second-round.

