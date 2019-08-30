Roger Federer won in straight sets for the first time in this year's U.S. Open, downing Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16.

Federer, the No. 3 seed and five-time champion at Flushing Meadows, dropped the first set in his previous two rounds but that was not an issue against the 58th-ranked Evans. Federer blasted 48 winners and served up 10 aces en route to the victory, his 18th straight third-round win at the Open.

Next up for Federer is the winner of the match later Friday between 15th-seeded David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.