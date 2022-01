Button shares four junior-aged players who he thinks should play for Canada in Beijing

Nashville Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov and New Jersey Devils prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin were among the players named to the Russian national team's training camp for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday.

Askarov was selected 11th overall by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft, while Mukhamadullin was taken 11 picks later by the Devils at 20th overall.

Former NHLers Artem Anisimov, Nikita Gusev and Mikhail Grigorenko were also among the players named to the camp roster.

The Russian Olympic Committee is looking to defend their gold medal from PyeongChang 2018, when they defeated Germany in overtime of the final.

Full roster (as announced by the Russian Hockey Federation):

Goaltenders: Yaroslav Askarov, Alexander Samonov (both SKA Saint Petersburg), Timur Bilyalov (Ak Bars Kazan), Ivan Fedotov (CSKA Moscow), Dmitry Shugaev (Severstal Cherepovets).



Defencemen: Dmitry Vishnevsky, Alexander Nikishin (both Spartak Moscow), Vyacheslav Voynov (Dynamo Moscow), Alexander Elesin (Lokomotiv Yaroslavl), Artyom Minulin, Yegor Yakovlev (both Metallurg Magnitogorsk), Shakir Mukhamadullin (Salavat Yulaev Ufa), Nikita Nesterov (CSKA Moscow), Daniil Pylenkov (SKA Saint Petersburg), Sergei Telegin (Traktor Chelyabinsk), Semyon Chistyakov, Damir Sharipzyanov (Avangard Omsk).



Forwards: Sergei Andronov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Pavel Karnaukhov, Sergei Plotnikov, Anton Slepyshev (all CSKA Moscow), Artyom Anisimov, Artur Kayumov (both Lokomotiv Yaroslavl), Anton Burdasov, Nikita Gusev, Andrei Kuzmenko, Kirill Marchenko (all SKA Saint Petersburg), Artyom Galimov, Dmitry Voronkov (both Ak Bars Kazan), Stanislav Galiev, Vadim Shipachyov (both Dynamo Moscow), Arseniy Gritsyuk, Kirill Semyonov (both Avangard Omsk), Alexander Kadeikin (Salavat Yulaev Ufa), Vladimir Tkachyov (Traktor Chelyabinsk), Andrei Chibisov (Metallurg Magnitogorsk).