Things seem to be progressing between the Edmonton Oilers and the province of Alberta with regards to a hub city proposal in Edmonton that would allow the NHL to potentially resume its season, reports TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

While many questions remain including how any positive tests of players/staff would impact competition, things seem to be progressing between the Oilers and the province. (further reporting below) pic.twitter.com/VYOirJFnrR — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 5, 2020

Rishaug adds many questions remain including how any potential positive tests from staff or players would impact competition, but there may be hope after all.

"As meetings continue between [Alberta Health Services] and the Oilers organization there remains a strong sense of optimism from both sides that a realistic proposal will be possible. While there is still lots to work through, criteria from the NHL and AHS seem to be aligning on many fronts. Deeper discussions on testing protocol, the government's role in that testing, contingency plans in the event of positive tests and a whole host of other logistics are planned in the coming days," Rishaug wrote on Twitter.

Asked @CMOH_Alberta what would happen in the event of a player testing positive after competition was under way in a hub city scenario. Her quote below.

The NHL has said they don't believe a positive test would necessarily shut the event down, depending on the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/tm7Ym5Nyr8 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 5, 2020

The league has previously said they don't believe a positive test from a player after competition was underway in a hub city scenario would necessarily shut things down depending on the circumstances.

Rishaug asked Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw about the scenario.

"The individual who is the confirmed case would need to be isolated for 10 days after the onset of their symptoms, or until symptoms resolve, and anyone who is in close contact with that person while they were infectious would need to be in quarantine for 14 days from that point of last exposure. That's how we in public health would treat any case independent of wherever it happens," she said.

“Everything depends on the facts and the entire set of circumstances,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Rishaug nearly two weeks ago. “But no, we do not believe that one positive test, even multiple positive tests wouldn’t necessarily shut the whole thing down.

Edmonton is one of 11 to 14 teams believed to have submitted a hub city proposal to the NHL.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading that the NHL is hoping to have players back in facilities for Phase 2 of the league's potential re-opening by late May, but adds this would likely only happen if all players and teams were allowed back in their facilities.

The league suspended its season on March 12, one day after the NBA hit pause on their 2019-20 campaign after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.