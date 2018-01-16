Saint Preux says Latifi is out of their Charlotte bout

UFC light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux is looking for a new opponent for his co-main event bout at UFC Fight Night Charlotte next weekend according to a message the fighter posted on Twitter.

. @Latifimma is hurt & out of our scrap next Sat in Charlotte, NC #UFConFOX27 who wants to step up and scrap? I’m even open to going up in weight if NO guys in my division will step up? Looking for someone to do what I do: step up and fight... pic.twitter.com/lvznRvE22I — Ovince Saint Preux (@003_OSP) January 17, 2018

Saint Preux tweeted that Ilir Latifi is injured and that he’s hoping another fighter will step in on short notice.

The 34-year-old also says that he’s willing to move up to heavyweight if no one in his weight class will take the fight.

Saint Preux is currently on a three-fight winning streak after victories over Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Yushin Okami and Corey Anderson. His last loss was to Volkan Oezdemir, in February of 2017.

Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson will battle in the main event of the January 27th event that will take place at the Spectrum Center.

The UFC has not announced any changes to the co-main event fight.