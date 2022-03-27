Markstrom proves worth to Flames in Battle Of Alberta thriller Jacob Markstrom’s stat line on Saturday night in a wild 9-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers was certainly not the finest of his career, but there was an 18-second sequence where he proved to every organization why they have to invest in a bona fide No. 1 goalie when given the opportunity. Salim Valji has more.

Jacob Markstrom’s stat line on Saturday night in a wild 9-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers was certainly not the finest of his career, but there was an 18-second sequence where he proved to every National Hockey League organization why they have to invest in a bona fide No. 1 goalie when given the opportunity.

With the Flames clinging to a one-goal lead and Edmonton threatening, the Swede made a highlight-reel cross-crease save to rob Oiler winger Evander Kane of what looked like the game-tying goal. Eighteen seconds later, Johnny Gaudreau found Elias Lindholm near the faceoff dot. Lindholm beat Mike Smith, extending the Flames’ lead to two.

The sequence, made more ironic by the fact that Edmonton was the runner-up to Markstrom’s services in the free agent market two summers ago, sent the sold-out Saddledome into a frenzy. Edmonton never regained any momentum en route to defeat.

“The biggest play in the game was Marky’s save and then when we got the seventh goal after that,” Matthew Tkachuk said afterward, unprompted.

“That play should go down as the winning play.”

Under Sutter and goalie coach Jason LaBarbera, Markstrom has turned in a Vezina-calibre campaign. While Saturday’s game might not stand out statistically, that save on Kane may go down as one of the season’s most memorable

“The difference in a lot of teams is big saves and bad goals,” head coach Darryl Sutter said.

While Markstrom’s save got much of the attention, Johnny Gaudreau quietly turned in a five-assist night, while Calgary’s reunited top line of Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk combined for four goals and 11 points. On his 500th career game, Noah Hanifin was plus-five. All nine Calgary goals were scored at five-on-five.

“There is something to be said about goals-for and goals-against when you’re on the ice,” Sutter said, referring to that top line.

“It was a lot of fun,” Gaudreau said.

“I’ve been here a long time and this is the most competitive Battle Of Alberta since I’ve been here…obviously, it was a crazy game.”

On the opposite end of the leger, Connor McDavid was a career-worst -4, while Edmonton’s top defence pairing of Darnell Nurse and Codi Ceci was a combined -9. Mikko Koskinen allowed five goals on 12 shots, but Mike Smith ultimately got the loss after coming in relief and promptly giving up four goals on 26 shots.

“You can't give up nine goals and expect to win," said Leon Draisaitl, who had four points but finished -4.

Fans at the Saddledome and tuning in on television surely hope that Saturday night was a prelude to a possible second round playoff series.

As they have said for several weeks now, though, the Flames have not guaranteed their ticket to meaningful spring hockey - yet.

“You never hope to play any [specific team],” Tkachuk said.

“We’ve got to get to the playoffs first.”