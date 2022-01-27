Lowry on his advice to Kovacevic: 'You only get one first game, so enjoy it'

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Sami Niku and Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly have cleared waivers, it was announced Thursday.

Both players were originally waived by their clubs on Wednesday.

Niku, a 25-year-old from Finland, has six assists this season with the Habs, his first in Montreal after joining the team on a one-year deal in September. Niku spent the first four seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring two goals and eight assists over 54 games.

The 29-year-old Connolly has appeared in four games so far this season for the Blackhawks and does not have any goals or assists. Connolly is in his second season with the Blackhawks and has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers.