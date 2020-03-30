Insider Trading: How long will NHL go before making decision on season?

The San Jose Sharks and college free agent defenceman Brinson Pasichnuk have agreed to terms on an entry-level contract, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli says there are two contract options on the table, one of which includes waiting to see if the first year of the ELC can be burned for 2019-20 if the NHL season resumes. If not, the contract will begin in 2020-21.

Ranked No. 3 on Seravalli’s list of top NCAA free agents, Pasichnuk recently completed his senior season at Arizona State.

He recorded 11 goals and 37 points in 36 games this season and was third among all defenceman in the nation in scoring this year.

In 136 career NCAA games, the Bonnyville, Alta native registered 39 goals and 107 points.