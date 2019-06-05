The San Jose Sharks announced that defenceman Erik Karlsson underwent successful surgery to address a groin injury suffered during the 2018-19 season. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2019-20 season.

#SJSharks defensemen Erik Karlsson underwent successful surgery to address a groin injury suffered during the 2018-19 season.https://t.co/6EOVwqebzt pic.twitter.com/hveFQtXBwf — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 5, 2019

In his first season with the Sharks, Karlsson had 45 points (three goals, 42 assists) in 53 games with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 19 playoff games as the Sharks went to the Western Conference finals, before bowing out in six games to the St. Louis Blues. Karlsson missed Game 6 against the Blues due to the groin injury.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. A first-round pick (15th overall) of the Ottawa Senators in 2008 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old spent nine seasons in the nation's capital before being traded to the Sharks.

Karlsson is currently No. 2 on TSN's Free Agent Frenzy list.