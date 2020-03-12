LeBrun: NHL will make every effort to come back this season

The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday a part-time employee at SAP Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sharks said in a statement the person is under self-quarantine and receiving care, adding they are recovering and feeling better.

The Sharks also said the person last worked at a game on March 3. The Toronto Maple Leafs were the visitors that night.

The NHL suspended the season Thursday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.