Sharks employee tests positive for COVID-19
The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday a part-time employee at SAP Center tested positive for the coronavirus. The Sharks said in a statement the person is under self-quarantine and receiving care, adding they are recovering and feeling better.
The Sharks also said the person last worked at a game on March 3. The Toronto Maple Leafs were the visitors that night.
The NHL suspended the season Thursday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.