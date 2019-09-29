San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was ejected from the team’s final preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights for an abuse of officials infraction.

The incident occurred at the 12:51 mark of the third period when Kane became involved in an altercation with Golden Knights defenceman Deryk Engelland. A linesman separates the two players and knocks Kane to the ice in the process, when the two get up, Kane appears to shove the official in the chest.

Kane was assessed a 10-minute misconduct and a game misconduct on the play.

Engelland picked up a cross-checking minor and a misconduct.

Earlier in the game the 28-year-old also picked up a roughing minor and a fighting major for battles with Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov.

Kane finished the game with an assist and 27 minutes in penalties.