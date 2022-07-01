1h ago
Sharks fire head coach Boughner
Bob Boughner is out as head coach of the San Jose Sharks. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed Friday that the Bougher was let go last night along with his assistants John Madden, Dan Darrow, and John MacLean.
TSN.ca Staff
Bob Boughner is out as head coach of the San Jose Sharks.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed Friday that the Bougher was let go last night along with his assistants John Madden, Dan Darrow, and John MacLean.
He had one year left on his contract at $1.5 million.
Boughner, 51, spent parts of three seasons as head coach of the Sharks, compiling a 67-85-23 record. The team failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.
More to come.