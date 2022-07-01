Bob Boughner is out as head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed Friday that the Bougher was let go last night along with his assistants John Madden, Dan Darrow, and John MacLean.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC’s report, can confirm Bob Boughner was let go last night as head coach of the Sharks. Had one more year left on his deal at $1.5M. His staff also let go (Madden, Maclean, Darrow). @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2022

He had one year left on his contract at $1.5 million.

Boughner, 51, spent parts of three seasons as head coach of the Sharks, compiling a 67-85-23 record. The team failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

More to come.