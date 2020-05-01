According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the San Jose Sharks have emerged as the front-runners to land KHL goaltender Alexei Melnichuk.

LeBrun adds that the deal is not yet done with Melnichuk, who was reported to have narrowed his list down to four U.S.-based NHL clubs last month.

Melnichuk, 21, appeared in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season, posting an 8-5-1 record with a .930 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average.