San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities, the organization announced on Friday.

Assistant GM Joe Will will takeover on an interim basis.

"The San Jose Sharks announced today that General Manager Doug Wilson will be taking a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities. In the interim, Sharks Assistant General Manager Joe Will will be handling the team’s day-to-day operations," the team said in a statement.

Statement from the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/WRKFReLtpa — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 26, 2021

The 64-year-old has been general manager of the Sharks since 2003.

San Jose is 10-8-1 on the season and sit fifth in the Pacific Division.