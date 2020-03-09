After the Santa Clara County ordered no gatherings larger than 1,000 through the end of March due to coronavirus concerns, the San Jose Sharks released a statement saying they will adhere to the guidelines and review the three remaining home games in March.

"SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara's Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March. We will adhere to the mandated guidelines. No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17. We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

The ban takes effect March 11 and will last through the end of March. The ban will affect three Sharks home games: March 19 against the Montreal Canadiens, March 21 against the Boston Bruins, and March 29 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Sharks then have two remaining home games scheduled in the regular season, both in April.

San Jose is out of the playoff picture, sitting second last in the Western Conference with a record of 29-25-5 and 63 points.