Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez threw 4.1 innings in a rehab start for Double-A New Hampshire and struggled with his command, throwing 42 of his 86 pitches for strikes.

Sanchez allowed four runs (3 ER) with six hits, four walks, one hit-by-pitch and five strikeouts. That gives him a total of 10 walks in 11 innings over is rehab starts.

It was his third start in the minors since beginning a rehab assignment for a finger contusion that has kept him out since June 21.

TSN's Scott Mitchell reported earlier that Sanchez could start for the Jays Saturday depending on Monday's rehab start. The team has not made an announcement as to when Sanchez will return to the big club.

In 79.2 innings over 15 starts this season, Sanchez is 3-5 with and ERA of 4.52. It's the second season in a row he's been derailed by hand injuries after throwing a career-high 192.0 innings in 2016.

The Jays will be back in action when they continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at home.