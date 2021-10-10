New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were forced to exit early against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones and Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox collided as Jones ended up less than a yard short of the goal line. Jones tried to get up twice, the second time stumbling before others rushed to keep him upright.

After a brief evaluation, the cart came out and took Jones to the New York locker room.

Mike Glennon replaced Jones, and his first snap of the season was a handoff to Devontae Booker for a tying 1-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Earlier in the game, Barkley stepped on Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis’ foot on a play away from the ball. TV footage showed significant swelling on the ankle.

Barkley missed all but two games last year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The fourth-year back was coming off his first game of the season with more than 100 scrimmage yards.

Before the injury, Barkley carried twice for 9 yards.